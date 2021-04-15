Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

NYSE SNV opened at $46.32 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

