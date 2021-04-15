Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 738 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 25.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1,369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.79 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

