CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $140,658.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $140,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,559.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CBIZ stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter worth $21,371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CBIZ by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,485,000 after acquiring an additional 378,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBIZ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,802,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,195,000 after acquiring an additional 244,562 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CBIZ by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CBIZ by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.