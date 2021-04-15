CCUniverse (UVU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,941.42

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $68,941.42 and $949.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu.

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

