CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $41,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Wealth Alliance grew its position in CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW stock opened at $178.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $178.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

