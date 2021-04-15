Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) Short Interest Update

Cebu Air, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEBUY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CEBUY remained flat at $$6.36 during trading hours on Thursday. Cebu Air has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89.

About Cebu Air

Cebu Air, Inc provides air transportation services. It offers air travel services to passengers, as well as airport-to-airport cargo services on its domestic and international routes. The company also provides ancillary services, such as cancellation and rebooking options; in-flight merchandising, including sale of duty-free products on international flights; baggage services; and travel-related products and services.

