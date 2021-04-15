Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 1,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 706,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $934.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

