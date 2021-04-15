Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

CLDX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CLDX stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $882.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 379,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

