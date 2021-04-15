Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$10.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.01 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a market cap of C$20.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.55.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.7207571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.22%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

