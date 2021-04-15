Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.