Centric Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in McKesson by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 734.1% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,533. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $198.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

