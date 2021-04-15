Centric Wealth Management Has $2.38 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Centric Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $11.38 on Thursday, hitting $387.01. The stock had a trading volume of 69,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,328. The company has a market capitalization of $365.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $270.68 and a twelve month high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.43.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

