Centric Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Centric Wealth Management cut its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Sterling Construction worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 105,944 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 690,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 171,944 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 537.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. 60 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $598.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

