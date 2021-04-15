Centric Wealth Management Purchases 1,690 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,564 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,711. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $212.09 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

