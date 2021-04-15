Centric Wealth Management Sells 4,960 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 0.8% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,550,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

