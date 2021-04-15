Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. Century Bancorp has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $115.89.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 862,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,227,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.57 per share, with a total value of $47,742.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 858,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,349,197.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,131 shares of company stock worth $560,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

