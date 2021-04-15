Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $3.65 on Monday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $304.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

