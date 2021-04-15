CertiK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.08 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.36 or 0.00005340 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $123.67 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00270985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $470.48 or 0.00748749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,679.19 or 0.99750325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00023248 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.11 or 0.00865925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,859,977 coins and its circulating supply is 36,856,539 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.