CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Purchases C$160,560.99 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks acquired 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $C$1.64 on Thursday. 135,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,283. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$415.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.22.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

