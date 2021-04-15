Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 60,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after buying an additional 303,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.