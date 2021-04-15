Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Stake in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.14% of New York City REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in New York City REIT by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the period. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $8.69 on Thursday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

NYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

