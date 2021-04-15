Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 12,376 BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYD. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

MYD opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

