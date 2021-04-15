Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $130,000 in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,080 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

