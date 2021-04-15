Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $31,000 Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $220.17 million, a PE ratio of -124.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

