CEVA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 907 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,078% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,663.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

