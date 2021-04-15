CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEI remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,779. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. CGE Energy has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

