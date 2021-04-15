CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,855.00

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $5,855.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00065231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00019182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00706982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00037715 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,371,272 coins and its circulating supply is 47,275,932 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

