Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 52-Week High at $307.78

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $307.78 and last traded at $305.89, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.23.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,518 shares of company stock worth $30,292,255. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

