Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 200,625 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $969.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $203.56 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In related news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $285,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

