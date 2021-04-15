Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,639 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,176,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

USCR opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.34.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $333,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.