Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Upland Software worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 298,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,081 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Upland Software by 28.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 31.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Upland Software by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.18 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,745,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 4,483 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $228,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,136,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock valued at $13,289,812. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

