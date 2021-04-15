Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.58 Million Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National HealthCare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 915,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,820,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare stock opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.