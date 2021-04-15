Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,074 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRI stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $838.22 million, a P/E ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

