Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,175 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Meta Financial Group worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 107.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 104,002 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,089,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,226 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $802,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

