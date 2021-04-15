Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $130.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

GTLS opened at $142.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

