ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $35,315.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.28 or 0.00270274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.66 or 0.00750565 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,966.65 or 0.99357185 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.00853002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

