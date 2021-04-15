Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.70

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.48. Check-Cap shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 2,190,606 shares changing hands.

CHEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Check-Cap from $1.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $68.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 271,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Check-Cap at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

