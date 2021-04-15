Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) fell 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.01. 61,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 204,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

