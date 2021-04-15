Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 114.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 181,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,362. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $162.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 78.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

