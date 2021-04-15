Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $117.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

NYSE:CVX opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

