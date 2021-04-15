CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

CHFS stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,328. CHF Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. Research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

