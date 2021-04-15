Chicago Capital LLC Buys 299 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after acquiring an additional 753,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $118.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $118.83.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

