Chicago Capital LLC Buys 976 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Etsy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $218.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average of $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 121.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

