Chicago Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $244.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

