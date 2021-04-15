Chicago Capital LLC Has $447,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 773,861 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $155.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $155.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.