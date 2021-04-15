Chicago Capital LLC Has $672,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average of $211.61. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.25 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

