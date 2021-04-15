Chicago Capital LLC Sells 7,075 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 895.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

