Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

CIM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $24,637,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,184,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,243,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,587,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

