China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.79

Shares of China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China CITIC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get China CITIC Bank alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from China CITIC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

China CITIC Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHCJY)

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The company accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.