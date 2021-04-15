China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 282,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) by 196.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.22% of China Natural Resources worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $1.67 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

